Nacogdoches authorities confiscate evidence from 7 gambling locations

(WCTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities searched seven gambling establishments as part of a joint effort between the police department and sheriff’s office.

The Nacogdoches Police Department announced that authorities had served seven warrants simultaneously at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Numerous gambling instruments were confiscated, police said, with the intention to slow the promotion of illegal gambling within the Nacogdoches community.

