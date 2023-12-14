For Your Service
Hormel Hams and Brookshire’s donate hams to local food banks

HAM DONATION
HAM DONATION
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over 8,000 hams were given to local food banks Thursday morning to help feed those in need this holiday season.

Hormel Hams and Brookshire’s Grocery Company partnered to donate the hams, worth around $100,000 equaling to about 100,000 meals for food insecure community members.

Brookshire’s Grocery Company Chairman CEO, Brad Brookshire said, “Unfortunately it’s a fact of life and we need to help as much as we can. We have supported all the food banks in our area. And this time of year, it’s really important, for seniors, for kids. You know it’s just a great thing that Hormel has done.”

One of those recipients is the East Texas Food Bank. They are getting over 500 hams, which will go to the 26 East Texas counties they serve.

“At this time of year you know inflation’s already high. People are already in need. But the holidays just put more stress on it. So, being able to give out this product is a real blessing this time of year for our neighbors who are in need and may not ever be able to do this otherwise,” said East Texas Food Bank CEO, David Emerson.

Emerson also said they are grateful for this donation as most food banks struggle to receive and supply their community with these products on a regular basis.

