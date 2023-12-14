East Texas (KLTV) - Clouds moved out early today and the fair skies will now last overnight. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 40s with light winds. Friday will start out partly cloudy with a line of showers and thunderstorms moving into East Texas during the middle of the day. The rain will last into the afternoon and evening, moving out overnight. A few isolated showers are possible early Saturday morning, then some clouds will begin to clear out by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will reach the 60s ahead of the rainfall, then fall into the 50s as the rain moves in. Those temperatures in the 50s will last all weekend long before a slow warm up back into the 60s next week. After tomorrow, the next chance for rain could move in Christmas Eve or even Christmas Day. Stay tuned for that forecast.

