Evee’s 29 help Rice down Incarnate Word 80-57

Led by Travis Evee’s 29 points, the Rice Owls defeated the Incarnate Word Cardinals 80-57 on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee scored 29 points and Rice beat Incarnate Word 80-57 on Wednesday.

Evee was 12 of 16 from the field for the Owls (4-6). Mekhi Mason scored 14 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line, and added five rebounds. Max Fiedler had 12 points and and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Josiah Hammons led the way for the Cardinals (3-7) with 13 points. Shon Robinson added 11 points for Incarnate Word. In addition, Josh Morgan finished with seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

