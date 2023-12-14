East Texas cowboys place in Wednesday NFR rounds

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KLTV) - Two East Texas cowboys placed in their NFR performances on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Bull rider Jeff Askey, 35, of Athens, scored 85.5 points in the sixth round of competition at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The score was enough to get him third place in the round, and netted him another $15,601 for the rodeo. Askey previously placed second in the second round of competition, and now sits at eighth in the world for bull riding.

Tie-down roper Kincade Henry, 21, of Mount Pleasant, made a 7.8 second performance in round seven on Wednesday. The time landed him the sixth place spot for the round, and he walked away with another $4,953 for the rodeo. Henry previously placed fifth in rounds two and five of the rodeo, and maintains his spot at 12th in the world for tie-down roping.

Wednesday was the only day of the NFR to have two performances scheduled. The first performance, originally set for the previous Thursday, was pushed back to the following night due to a shooting on the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus causing Wednesday’s performance slots to double.

The NFR continues until the 10th and final performance on Saturday night.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.