Competency hearing set for woman accused of arson after Tyler courtroom outburst

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston woman accused of setting her Tyler home on fire in 2020 had an outburst in court Thursday.

Chernika Sherelle Ishmon, 42, was set for a plea docket agreement on Thursday in regards to her arrest on a charge of arson on Nov. 20, 2020. Ishmon, accused of setting her own home on fire on Oct. 17, 2020, had an outburst during her hearing in Judge Debby Gunter’s court. She was heard shouting about her fear of going back to jail, claiming that she would be “stripped naked” and “put in a room.” Officers led her forcibly from the court, and a competency hearing was set.

In the original case, Ishmon had told investigators that her boyfriend had set her home on fire. Witnesses told investigators that they had never seen a man at Ishmon’s home, and she was arrested as the suspect in the case. Investigators said that an “oily liquid” was found covering the walls and contents of the living room, which they said suggested an accelerant was used to ignite the blaze.

Ishmon was originally held in the Smith County Jail from Nov. 20, 2020, to June 17, 2021, before being rebooked on Oct. 19, 2023. Her trial proceedings were set to begin on Feb. 12, 2024, after a pre-trial on Jan. 4, 2024. These hearings are now listed as canceled in the Smith County Judicial System website.

As of Thursday, a date has not been entered for Ishmon’s competency hearing.

