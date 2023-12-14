City of Tyler approves sale of medical cannabis, sets restrictions for future smoke shops

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler City Council reviewed the planning and zoning unified development code Wednesday morning.

It’s the city’s ordinance for development, with regulations on zoning, engineering and street construction. It’s also a living document that can be modified, so the city can stay up to date with the current trends and development practices.

One of those approved changes includes the future establishment of tobacco, smoke, and vape stores.

“Part of that review identified that there are some zoning categories that don’t currently allow for that use, that may be at least appropriate for those which are our industrial areas as well,” said City of Tyler Planning Director, Kyle Kingma.

The big change to future stores is to require a 300-foot distance from schools, parks, hospitals, childcare centers, and places of worship.

Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford was present at the meeting and spoke in favor of this revision.

“Certainly there are rules and regulations and laws to where those of a certain age cannot go inside of these. But our kids are getting them somehow. And so making this statement I think is a good start to making sure that we have a focus in our community,” said Dr. Crawford.

City council members also approved the addition to sell medical cannabis in Tyler which is a booming industry in the country.

State law allows low THC, cannabis to be sold for medical uses. And according to the Texas Health and Safety Code, cities are prohibited from interfering with that.

The council codified the establishment locations as well, allowing dispensaries to be in the industrial areas of the city.

“Those are areas that typically don’t have many residents around them. But also, there will be a requirement to come to city council to make that request,” Kingma said.

The City of Tyler says there are no permitted dispensaries in the works, and the changes to the tobacco, vape and smoke stores only apply to new establishments, not existing ones.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.