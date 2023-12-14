For Your Service
City of Tatum dedicates tree-lighting ceremony to injured Tatum athlete, Jacoby Norris

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - He was a standout athlete until he was injured in a wreck. Jacoby Norris played football and several other sports for the Tatum Eagles. He graduated this year, and in June was involved in a wreck that sent him to the hospital where he is still recovering, dashing his dreams of playing college football.

Wednesday, the city of Tatum held their tree lighting ceremony in Jacoby’s honor.

Lucretia Norris says her son Jacoby was quite an athlete at Tatum High School, but that changed after the wreck on Highway 149 a month after graduating.

“He went to ICU for three weeks and he’s been in, now, full rehab,” Lucretia said.

She says he is improving.

“He’s starting to talk and now he keeps saying, ‘I want some food, I want some food,’ because he hasn’t eaten in a long time. And now he’s hollering he wants some fried chicken and some French fries and everything else,” Lucretia said.

She says he always had an appetite, and as far as his football years:

“He was really good. He had colleges that wanted him. He was good. He’s been on varsity since ninth grade,” Lucretia said.

Officials in Tatum had asked if Jacoby could light the tree, but he is in a Dallas treatment facility doing rehabilitation. Some of his former teammates were present and were:

“Lighting the tree for him, yes, because he can’t be here,” Lucretia said.

One of those teammates, Nicholas Calhoun, played football with Jacoby starting in third grade. He says many of his teammates are attending out of state colleges and couldn’t attend.

“A couple of us came, that could. So, trying to support him all we can and everybody else is watching online to support him any way they can,” Calhoun said.

Lucretia FaceTimed Jacoby and then it was time for the big moment.

“Three, two, one,” said the crowd.

The tree lit up the night. Jacoby saw it and was grateful.

“Thank you,” Jacoby said.

“He’s still determined. He wants to do rehab. He’s still determined, he wants to be on his own. So, God bless him. He’s going to make it,” Lucretia said.

Lucretia says last June her son was rear-ended, then t-boned on Highway 149. When first responders arrived on scene, he was unresponsive. She feels he’s made a lot of progress.

