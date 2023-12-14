For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies from this morning turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny this afternoon. Temperatures today will warm into the mid and upper 60s for highs, cooling into the 50s this evening. Overnight you can expect mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the 40s and low 50s. Rain will return to East Texas by Friday afternoon, continuing through the evening and overnight hours. By Saturday morning the rain will be moving out and we’ll see some clearing of clouds through the day. Temperatures will continue to run close to normal for mid-December through the weekend into next week, with lows in the upper 30s/low 40s, and highs in the upper 50s/low 60s.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Lee Hewitt
DPS: Mother of Big Sandy ISD student killed by driver passing stopped school bus
Ezell Thompson
Judge declares mistrial in case of Tyler man accused in death of man tied to wheelchair
John Jay Portillo
Indictment: Former Coffee City police chief failed to report criminal record
2-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Cherokee County
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups

Latest News

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 12-14-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 12-13-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips