5th arrest made in connection with Henderson County turquoise theft

Catherine Louise Hollis
Catherine Louise Hollis(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An additional arrest has been made in the theft of over $300,000 worth of turquoise from a Murchison warehouse.

Catherine Louise Hollis, 50, of Brownsboro, is the fifth suspect to be arrested in connection with the Aug. 28 theft. According to Hollis’ arrest affidavit, a search warrant executed at the Henderson County home of Jennifer Rebecca Kinabrew, 52, of Athens, led to a search of Hollis’ residence in Brownsboro where she was found to be in possession of a portion of the stolen turquoise.

Kinabrew was one of the three original suspects arrested between Nov. 29-30, along with William Chad Trussell, 49, of Dayton, and Coy Ray Boles, 43, of Athens. Each were charged with theft over $300,000. On Dec. 7, Jamye Lynn Hawthorne, 44, of Athens, was the fourth suspect to be arrested. Hawthorne was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of over $30,000 but less than $150,000.

According to Hollis’ affidavit, she told investigators that she had gotten the stolen turquoise from Trussell, who had gotten it from Kinabrew. The document said Hollis reported Kinabrew as selling the stolen stones, though Hollis remained in possession of the turquoise after learning of its theft.

The affidavit said that the turquoise was reported stolen from a Murchison warehouse, and the victim later reported that Trussell, who was an ex-employee, had quit shortly after the burglary report was made. The victim requested that Trussell be investigated, which ultimately led to the five arrests.

Hollis was booked into the Henderson County Jail on Wednesday on a charge of theft over $300,000, where she is being held with bonds unlisted.

