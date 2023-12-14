For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

392nd District Court in Henderson County cancels all afternoon cases for Malakoff state playoff game

Malakoff ISD has announced classes will be canceled on Thursday so students can attend the...
Malakoff ISD has announced classes will be canceled on Thursday so students can attend the Tigers’ championship game.(Malakoff ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Malakoff Tigers are headed to a state playoff game on Thursday, and at least one court is closing for the afternoon to support the student athletes.

Judge R. Scott McKee announced on Facebook that due to the state championship game between Malakoff and the Franklin Lions, all cases on the afternoon docket have been rescheduled to a later date.

McKee ended with a supportive, “Go Tigers!”

392nd District Court in Henderson County cancels all afternoon cases for Malakoff state...
392nd District Court in Henderson County cancels all afternoon cases for Malakoff state playoff game(Judge R. Scott Mckee on Facebook)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Lee Hewitt
DPS: Mother of Big Sandy ISD student killed by driver passing stopped school bus
Texas Police Lights
1 dead in head-on collision near Carthage
Gregg County North Jail
Gregg County Jail reports inmate found unresponsive in cell
Criminal investigators are looking for Sheryl Diane Reid of Livingston. Reid is 24.
Officials looking for missing 24-year-old Livingston woman
The driver put his car into drive instead of reverse, police say.
Car crashes into front of Tyler post office

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Tyler Vape THC Sales Zoning
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Ezell Thompson Trial
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Longview PD Clean Up
Organized and funded by the Mostyn Moreno Foundation, every year the differently-abled...
Texas foundation gifts Whitehouse ISD students holiday shopping trip