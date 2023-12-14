30-year-old Asian elephant, Raja, to leave St. Louis Zoo to start a new family

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - The St. Louis Zoo has announced that Raja, the male Asian elephant at the zoo, will be moving away from St. Louis.

Raja was the first elephant born at the zoo in 1992, but soon he will be moving to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to start a new family to help save the species from extinction

“This news is bittersweet for all of us. We know Raja is dear to his fans and to the zoo family, and he’ll be missed here, but we know this is for the best for Raja and the survival of this species,” said Saint Louis Zoo Director Michael Macek. “Thirty years of birthday celebrations is something that will live on in everyone’s memories.”

There’s still time for Raja’s fans to say their farewells since the zoo states that Raja’s move will likely take place in late 2024 or early 2025.

Raja is one of seven members in the zoo’s three-generation family of Asian elephants. There is Pearl, Raja’s mother, Ellie, Sri, and Raja’s three daughters, Mahila, Jade and Priya.

“We encourage guests to come to see Raja and his elephant family. The move likely won’t happen for at least a year,” Macek said.

The move comes as a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Asian Elephant Species Survival Plan. The program works in cooperation with other institutions accredited by the AZA to manage the Asian elephant population in North America and maximize their health, well-being and genetic diversity.

The move should come naturally for Raja, as it will mimic Asian elephant’s natural behaviors in the wild. Adult males live solo or together in small bachelor herds, while females raise their calves and live in multi-generational family groups.

“Raja moving to Columbus provides an environment where he and others can naturally grow their families, which is an important component to their well-being,” Macek said. “We’re glad we can give him this opportunity.”

But Raja’s leave won’t be the end of male Asian elephants at the zoo. Samudra, a 15-year-old from Oregon, has been identified as a good match to move to St. Louis and would likely come after Raja is settled at his new home.

“Samudra has reached the age where wild male elephants naturally move away from the herd they were raised in,” Bob Lee, the AZA Asian Elephant Species Survival Plan coordinator, said. “The timing could be right for him, and this would be an amazing opportunity for Samudra to meet and mingle with a different female herd.”

Lee emphasized that the group’s plans and recommendations can change as new situations arise.

“Obviously, nothing is certain when you’re planning this far in advance and with so many variables,” he said. “But Asian elephants are facing a serious threat of extinction right now, and we need to be thinking ahead like this to ensure their survival into the future.”

Raja’s daughter Jade is pregnant and expected to give birth to her calf in late 2024 or early 2025. The delivery will start the fourth generation of Asian elephants at the zoo.

“We’re looking forward to the new calf joining our multi-generational elephant family, and we’re optimistic that everything will go well for Jade,” Tim Thier, curator of the zoo’s Mammals/Ungulates and River’s Edge, said.

As Asain elephants face habitat loss and poaching, less than 50,000 Asain elephants are left in the wild. Macek hopes Raja’s move helps raise awareness of the conservation of the species.

“A visit to the zoo not only inspires guests to care about elephants and take actions to protect and conserve them, but a majority of guests who visit the zoo learn something new that they retain and are able to share with others, empowering future conservation leaders,” Macek said.

