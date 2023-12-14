For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

2 crashes slow traffic on S. Broadway in Tyler

Image from the scene of the crash.
Image from the scene of the crash.(KLTV Staff - Blake Holland)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two crashes slowed traffic on South Broadway Avenue in Tyler Thursday.

The first crash happened in the 2600 block of S. Broadway Ave. at Wilma Street near the Rose Hill Cemetery. A second crash occurred soon after in the backed up traffic behind the initial scene. As of 12:48 p.m., northbound traffic was slowed on Broadway.

Tyler police responded to the crashes. A time estimate for clearing the scene has not been given.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Lee Hewitt
DPS: Mother of Big Sandy ISD student killed by driver passing stopped school bus
Ezell Thompson
Judge declares mistrial in case of Tyler man accused in death of man tied to wheelchair
John Jay Portillo
Indictment: Former Coffee City police chief failed to report criminal record
2-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Cherokee County
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Jimmy Lee Hewitt
DPS: Mother of Big Sandy ISD student killed by driver passing stopped school bus
2-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Cherokee County
Texas Police Lights
1 dead in head-on collision near Carthage