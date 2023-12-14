2 crashes slow traffic on S. Broadway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two crashes slowed traffic on South Broadway Avenue in Tyler Thursday.

The first crash happened in the 2600 block of S. Broadway Ave. at Wilma Street near the Rose Hill Cemetery. A second crash occurred soon after in the backed up traffic behind the initial scene. As of 12:48 p.m., northbound traffic was slowed on Broadway.

Tyler police responded to the crashes. A time estimate for clearing the scene has not been given.

