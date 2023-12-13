East Texas financial experts explain why holiday debt is on the rise

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most damaging when it comes to spending.

According to research from Trustpilot, one in three Americans consider going into credit card debt to buy holiday gifts. For some, that holiday debt becomes an unwanted year-round burden.

First Franklin Financial assistant branch manager, Dinnie Reesor said, “They tend to over buy for their loved ones because it’s more of the monetary value of what they’re giving someone than actually the meaning of Christmas.”

Reesor said one of the main sources of payment people tend to use are credit cards with high interest rates.

“Then when the next month comes around, and they’ve maxed out all these two or three credit cards, they have all these payments that come due all around the same time and those interest rates add up and they just can’t afford to pay them,” said Reesor.

Research from Trustpilot showed 41 percent of shoppers use credit or other buy now pay later services and 34 percent tap into their savings to afford gifts.

This can place some into financial hardship.

“You’re spending more than you make a lot of the times and that’s where all this debt is coming from because people are putting groceries and things on their credit card and paying bills with their credit cards.” she said.

Reesor advise people to spend less.

“If you’re having to put it on credit cards because you don’t have it now, you’re most likely not going to have it next month either, so try not to put so much on credit cards and taking out unnecessary loans that you do not need.”

And for those already too deep into debt, Reesor suggested debt consolidation.

“We’ll look at that debt and we’ll try to combine it all in one note for them, so it saves them interest with all these individual payments, and then it also saves them from paying multiple payments,” said Reesor.

Nacogdoches public library Assistant Manager, Crystal Hicks, said the public library is all about ways to save and helping people during hard times.

“We know that people really enjoy handmade gifts, and so it’s a double whammy in that it’s inexpensive, but it’s also meaningful,” said Hicks.

To help people find other ways to save this holiday season, the Nacogdoches public library will hold their free broke holidays, inexpensive but impressive gifts event Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

