UT Health East Texas to provide Smith County inmate medical services

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The start of the new year will bring a new medical provider for Smith County inmates. During their regular Tuesday meeting, the Smith County Commissioners Court signed off on an agreement making UT Health East Texas the county’s new inmate medical services provider.

According to the county, benefits include access to local staffing and medical providers.

“The doctors will be there on site to see the inmate and see how they’re acting to make a better decision on the treatment plan for that inmate,” said Chief Deputy Gary Pinkerton with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The new agreement will also offer better access to on-site psychiatrists.

“We’ve actually had to utilize a psychiatrist over the telephone, and that’s okay, but it’s nothing like having a psychiatrist actually sit down in front of the inmate or the person who needs the care,” said Smith County Judge Neal Franklin.

Franklin said the county is also expected to benefit from the new Tyler medical school and the UT system’s pharmacy buying power.

Because of the timing of the current medical provider agreement, the county is executing an initial three-month agreement at a cost of $905,301. The agreement is expected to go before the UT System Board of Regents at their next meeting in February. At that point, the county and UT will negotiate based on actualized costs.

