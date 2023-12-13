Troup High School football student-athlete Trae Davis commits to Kansas State

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Friends and family gathered around at the Troup High School auditorium on signing day for Trae Davis.

After teasing his loyal following, Davis chose the one hat that is representative of Kansas State.

“They said I would fit real well in their system, because I know from experience they run the ball a lot. When you run the ball it creates one on one matchups, and with speed and explosiveness I can win those one on one matchups,” said Davis.

Even though the Wildcats are getting a game breaking wide receiver, Davis has proven to be a pretty good basketball player as well. Recently he broke the thousand point barrier in basketball.

“My first love is basketball, I’ve been playing basketball since I was little. As a player I’m explosive and I do it all, rebound, shoot, go to goal, whenever I want to and score, and if Kansas State gives me an opportunity to play basketball, I’ll play basketball, “he says.

Football coach Sam Wells commented on Davis’ commitment as a student-athlete and emphasizes that it doesn’t matter who you’re, if you’re worthy you’ll be found.

“That just shows it doesn’t matter what school you go to, bog or small that they’ll find you. We’re fortunate that they did find Trae and he got his opportunity,” said coach Wells.

