Smith County animal shelter to host free adoption event Saturday

Smith County, Texas seal
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
From Press Release

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Animal control has transformed its shelter to host “A Who-Ville Grinchmas” event on Saturday, December 16.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the holiday event will offer free dog adoptions and a visit with the Grinch!

As Cindy Lou Who says, ‘No one should be alone on Christmas.’ Let’s give these loving dogs new families for the holiday season and to ring in the new year,” Smith County Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor Amber Greene said.

As of Wednesday, December 13, there were 59 dogs and 25 puppies in the shelter who need homes.

Throughout December, dog adoptions have been reduced to $12 for the “$12 Strays of Grinchmas,” to continue the Grinch theme at the shelter. But during Saturday’s event, adoptions will be free.

Each dog adopted also comes with a voucher to pay for spay or neuter costs.

The shelter is located at 322 E. Ferguson St. in downtown Tyler and can be reached at 903-266-4303.

To view what dogs are available for adoption, visit: www.facebook.com/smithcountyanimalcontrol or www.smith-county.com/government/departments/animal-control/animal-listings.

