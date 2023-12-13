New Longview Police Department building opens doors to public

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department and city officials invited the public to tour the modern, three-story building that will soon serve as the operations center for law enforcement. It is approximately 71,300 square feet, more than twice the size of the current space used by the Police Department.

“It’s really nice, I mean, it’s much nicer than what they currently have, so it’s a huge improvement,” said one resident walking through the facility. “Exciting for the city.”

The project cost $33.4 million, and City Manager Rolin McPhee said the investment, the largest project funded through the 2018 bond, is a testament to the priorities of the residents in Longview.

“The citizens and the committee chose to build a showcase, state-of-the-art police building, as opposed to a police building just to accommodate the space, so you can see that his community’s value in its primary function of public safety, that’s what it means to this community,” said McPhee.

The building was designed to accommodate the growing police force for decades to come. Move in begins next week, however, there is no set date for when the operations will officially switch over to the new site.

“To be able to have all of our sections and divisions back in the same facility will be huge for communication,” said Assistant Chief of Police Benjamin Kemper. “Our mantra is ‘providing professional policing,’ and this facility and everything that’s in it and the upgrades that we’re going to have with equipment and technology is just going to help us achieve that goal.”

Until the moving is complete, the Police Department will continue to operate and work out of the facilities located at 302 W Cotton St.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.