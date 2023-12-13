Nacogdoches police: Kidnapper found with black powder gun

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man was arrested by Nacogdoches police Sunday after an incident involving kidnapping and assault.

Michael Eric Ainslie, 41, of Nacogdoches, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and theft of property around 1:12 a.m. Sunday. According to his arrest warrant, Nacogdoches police found the man with a stolen black powder firearm after the incident.

The warrant said Nacogdoches officers responded to a call in the 4300 block of Old Lufkin Road early Sunday morning for a disturbance with weapons call. Officers contacted Ainslie in his vehicle as he was attempting to leave the property, the warrant said, and police found the victim and a witness on the scene as well. According to the warrant, the victim and witness told police that Ainslie had forced the victim out of the home with a gun pressed against her, using her body as a shield. The woman told police that Ainslie had physically assaulted her as well.

The warrant said police found the gun used in the alleged assault was found on the ground near Ainslie’s car, and after getting consent to search the vehicle, they also found a black powder gun in the driver’s side floor space. According to the warrant, Ainslie claimed ownership of the black powder gun, though police say it was found to be stolen property.

Ainslie was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on Sunday with bond amounts not listed.

