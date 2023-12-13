For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin police looking for runaway teenager missing for 7 days

The 15-year-old’s family reported her as a runaway last Wednesday after she left Lufkin High...
The 15-year-old’s family reported her as a runaway last Wednesday after she left Lufkin High School on foot, walking on Lufkin Avenue, police say.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teen named Jayla Carter.

Jayla is a Black female with a medium complexion, 5′6, 240 pounds, with short, curly copper-colored hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and tan pants and had a black backpack.

The 15-year-old’s family reported her as a runaway last Wednesday after she left Lufkin High School on foot, walking on Lufkin Avenue, police say.

The 15-year-old’s family reported her as a runaway last Wednesday after she left Lufkin High...
The 15-year-old’s family reported her as a runaway last Wednesday after she left Lufkin High School on foot, walking on Lufkin Avenue, police say.

Though Jayla’s phone does not currently have service, within the last day or two, she connected to Wi-Fi and messaged her family, asking for money through CashApp. Police say Jayla has run away previously. In previous incidents, she was found 20 minutes to two hours from home, according to her family.

Police also say that Jayla does have connections to the Crowley, Louisiana area.

Anyone with information on Jayla’s location should call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS or online at 639tips.com if they wish to remain anonymous.

Police added, “And Jayla, if you’re reading this, your family is worried about you. They love you and want you back home as soon as possible.”

The 15-year-old’s family reported her as a runaway last Wednesday after she left Lufkin High...
The 15-year-old’s family reported her as a runaway last Wednesday after she left Lufkin High School on foot, walking on Lufkin Avenue, police say.(Lufkin Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
1 dead in head-on collision near Carthage
Gregg County North Jail
Gregg County Jail reports inmate found unresponsive in cell
Criminal investigators are looking for Sheryl Diane Reid of Livingston. Reid is 24.
Officials looking for missing 24-year-old Livingston woman
The driver put his car into drive instead of reverse, police say.
Car crashes into front of Tyler post office
Surveillance footage showed off at Daniel Nyabuto's trial.
Nyabuto trial day 5: Bar, restaurant managers questioned about Nyabuto’s drinking

Latest News

Daniel Nyabuto
Nyabuto trial day 6: DPS officer describes reconstructing fatal crash scene
Jimmy Lee Hewitt
DPS: Mother of Big Sandy ISD student killed by driver passing stopped school bus
Ezell Thompson
Judge declares mistrial in case of Tyler man accused in death of man tied to wheelchair
During this time of year, many people are putting themselves into debt to purchase Christmas...
WebXtra: East Texas financial experts explain why holiday debt is on the rise