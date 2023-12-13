Jury deliberations begin in trial of Tyler man accused in death of man tied to wheelchair

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jury deliberations began after the defense called its lone witness Wednesday morning in the trial of Ezell Thompson.

Thompson, 66, of Tyler, was arrested on Jan. 7, 2022, on a charge of manslaughter in the death of Larry Coffey, an individual 65 years of age or older who was a resident of a nursing or assisted living facility. Coffey died after a June 5, 2022, incident in which he was allegedly tied to a wheelchair and neglected by Thompson.

The defense called Dr. Andi Cline back to the stand as its lone witness. Cline reviewed discharge papers for Coffey when he was transferred from the assisted living facility to hospice care. The defense had Cline note that the papers stated Coffey had a left pigtail chest tube catheter to help alleviate pressure from a collapsed lung but also that his vitals were “stable or within a normal range” when getting ready to discharge. The records also stated that Coffey was “not in acute distress at the time of the discharge.”

When passed to the state, prosecutors clarified that Cline never “met, examined or treated” Coffey and that she only signed his death certificate. She also clarified that Coffey was not admitted to hospice care for his dementia, but because of the fall he suffered. Cline said that Coffey’s vitals were stable at the time he was transported to hospice, but stable vitals are required for transport to hospice.

When questioned by the defense, Cline said she did not know if the justice of the peace who pronounced Coffey deceased had any medical training. It was also noted that the original death certificate only mentioned dementia as a cause of death.

Cline she she would have when asked by the state if she would have called the justice of the peace to review the death certificate if she had more information back then.

In closing arguments, the state described Thompson as irresponsible and a liar for his handling of the restraint, the aftermath of the fall and the way the incident was described inaccurately. They said Thompson continued to lie until until he was confronted with Coffey’s death, to which he replied, “these things just happen.” The state emphasized that Cline listing dementia on the death certificate was simply due to the information she was given at the time, and that the evidence points to his death being a result of the fall.

In its closing, the defense claimed the video is not easy to see and that while it’s true Thompson violated the policies of the care facility, it did not result in Coffey’s death. The defense agreed Thompson should have been fired, but said Thompson never meant for Coffey to fall and die. The defense argued that laws against restraints were put into place more to preserve the “dignity” of patients and not necessarily due to safety concerns. It was also argued that there is no evidence to show that there was a significant enough risk that Thompson should have been aware of what eventually happened, and that while Thompson’s actions were wrong they were done with good intentions.

The state rebutted that video shows Thompson attempting to conceal the evidence of the wheelchair, and that Thompson was caught in multiple lies in the aftermath. They argued that, had Thompson not tied Coffey to the chair, Coffey would have fallen differently, wouldn’t have gone to the ER and then the ICU, forcing his family to decide what to do in Coffey’s final days.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.