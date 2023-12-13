For Your Service
Gilmer football coach comments ahead of state championship game against Belville

By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The Gilmer Buckeye’s are set to take on Belville in the state championships, and according to their coach, they’re prepared for it now more than ever.

“We’ve made changes, brought up guys from JV, and even freshmen. We’ve made positional changes and we’ve had guys who’ve just worked their tail off and gotten better,” said Gilmer head coach Alan Metzel.

Metzel believes that his team has improved week after week.

“We’re not the team we were in week one, against Chapel Hill. We’re not the team week six against Pleasant Grove. Each week we’ve gotten a little bit better,” he says.

