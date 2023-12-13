For Your Service
Former Coffee City police chief arrested on tampering charges

John Jay Portillo
John Jay Portillo(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Former Coffee City police chief John Jay Portillo was booked into the Henderson County Jail Wednesday.

Portillo, 51, of Houston, was booked into the jail on six counts of tampering with government records. According to the Henderson County Jail website, the offense date for each charge was April 12, 2021.

Portillo bonded out the same day for a total of $900,000.

Jury deliberations begin in trial of Tyler man accused in death of man tied to wheelchair
