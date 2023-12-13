Former Coffee City police chief arrested on tampering charges

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Former Coffee City police chief John Jay Portillo was booked into the Henderson County Jail Wednesday.

Portillo, 51, of Houston, was booked into the jail on six counts of tampering with government records. According to the Henderson County Jail website, the offense date for each charge was April 12, 2021.

Portillo bonded out the same day for a total of $900,000.

