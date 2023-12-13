For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - More clouds today meant it wasn’t quite as pretty and temperatures barely made it into the lower 60s in most places. Those temperatures will stay in the 50s this evening and drop into the 40s tonight. Overnight, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with lows in the lower 40s by morning. Clouds break up into the afternoon Thursday, which will warm temperatures back into the mid 60s. More clouds return Friday morning with a likely chance for showers and thunderstorms moving into East Texas by midday to early afternoon. Temperatures on Friday may barely reach 60 degrees, but fall late in the day. Rain will last into Friday evening and come to an end early Saturday with some clearing and blustery northwest winds by Saturday afternoon. Cooler temperatures prevail for the weekend, but slowly warm back into the mid 60s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
1 dead in head-on collision near Carthage
Gregg County North Jail
Gregg County Jail reports inmate found unresponsive in cell
Criminal investigators are looking for Sheryl Diane Reid of Livingston. Reid is 24.
Officials looking for missing 24-year-old Livingston woman
The driver put his car into drive instead of reverse, police say.
Car crashes into front of Tyler post office
Surveillance footage showed off at Daniel Nyabuto's trial.
Nyabuto trial day 5: Bar, restaurant managers questioned about Nyabuto’s drinking

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 12-13-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 12-13-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips