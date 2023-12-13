East Texas (KLTV) - More clouds today meant it wasn’t quite as pretty and temperatures barely made it into the lower 60s in most places. Those temperatures will stay in the 50s this evening and drop into the 40s tonight. Overnight, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with lows in the lower 40s by morning. Clouds break up into the afternoon Thursday, which will warm temperatures back into the mid 60s. More clouds return Friday morning with a likely chance for showers and thunderstorms moving into East Texas by midday to early afternoon. Temperatures on Friday may barely reach 60 degrees, but fall late in the day. Rain will last into Friday evening and come to an end early Saturday with some clearing and blustery northwest winds by Saturday afternoon. Cooler temperatures prevail for the weekend, but slowly warm back into the mid 60s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.