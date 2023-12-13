For Your Service
East Texas roper takes 5th in NFR round 5

A cowboy from Mount Pleasant is representing East Texas at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
By Mack Shaw
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KLTV) - A cowboy from Mount Pleasant is representing East Texas at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Kincade Henry, 21, is competing in tie-down roping at the NFR. In Tuesday night’s fifth round of competition, Henry placed fifth with a performance time of 8.3 seconds, earning him another $7,924. Henry also placed 5th in round two of the rodeo, and the cowboys have five more rounds left in the national finals.

Bull rider Jeff Askey, 35, of Athens, is also competing at the NFR. Askey placed second in round two.

Related:

