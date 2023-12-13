DPS: Mother of Big Sandy ISD student killed by driver passing stopped school bus

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The mother of a Big Sandy ISD student was killed Wednesday morning after a driver failed to stop for a school bus.

The incident happened on Hwy 155 at Mulberry Road just outside of Big Sandy. According to Texas DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton, the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. when the bus was stopped with its lights and stop sign in use to pick up a Big Sandy ISD student.

Albritton said the child’s mother was standing near the bus with a flashlight when a man in a pickup truck, later identified as Jimmy Lee Hewitt, failed to stop for the bus and hit the woman. The woman was pronounced dead soon after.

A Facebook post by Big Sandy ISD said the bus driver was the sole witness of the crash, and therefore stayed on the scene to give a report to first responders.

Hewitt was booked into the Upshur County Jail on a charge of manslaughter with no bond listed.

