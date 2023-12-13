2-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Jacksonville man died in a Tuesday night crash near Rusk.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Ruben Lundgren was driving in a 2006 Toyota Camry westbound on US Highway 84, about 10 miles west of Rusk. The report states that Lundgren’s vehicle crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2021 GMC Terrain driven by Shinnitta Foreman.

Lundgren, 23, of Jacksonville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Foreman, 46, of Rusk, was transported to UT Health Hospital in Jacksonville to be treated for her injuries.

Both drivers were not wearing a seatbelt.

