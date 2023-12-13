For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

2-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Cherokee County

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Jacksonville man died in a Tuesday night crash near Rusk.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Ruben Lundgren was driving in a 2006 Toyota Camry westbound on US Highway 84, about 10 miles west of Rusk. The report states that Lundgren’s vehicle crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2021 GMC Terrain driven by Shinnitta Foreman.

Lundgren, 23, of Jacksonville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Foreman, 46, of Rusk, was transported to UT Health Hospital in Jacksonville to be treated for her injuries.

Both drivers were not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
1 dead in head-on collision near Carthage
Gregg County North Jail
Gregg County Jail reports inmate found unresponsive in cell
Criminal investigators are looking for Sheryl Diane Reid of Livingston. Reid is 24.
Officials looking for missing 24-year-old Livingston woman
The driver put his car into drive instead of reverse, police say.
Car crashes into front of Tyler post office
Surveillance footage showed off at Daniel Nyabuto's trial.
Nyabuto trial day 5: Bar, restaurant managers questioned about Nyabuto’s drinking

Latest News

Michael Eric Ainslie
Nacogdoches police: Kidnapper found with black powder gun
Ezell Thompson
Trial begins for Tyler man accused in death of man tied to wheelchair
Daniel Nyabuto
Nyabuto trial day 6: DPS officer describes reconstructing fatal crash scene
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday's Weather: More clouds than sun today with cool to mild PM temperatures