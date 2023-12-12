Victim identified in 37-year-old Montgomery County homicide

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced a new revelation Monday in a decades-old crime.

Thanks to new DNA technology and the determination of cold case detectives, a victim has been identified in a 37-year-old homicide.

1986

On Aug. 3, 1986, the body was discovered at Crater Lake near FM 3083 and Exxon Road in the Conroe area. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded and pulled the body out of the water. An autopsy revealed the unidentified man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

2015

In 2015, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Detectives exhumed the remains to obtain DNA for a database of DNA profiles. This was completed but they were unable to identify the body.

2023

After significant advancements in DNA technology, detectives exhumed the remains a second time in May 2023. This time, they successfully got more DNA and began conducting a genealogy assessment. A possible Family member was found in California, and they voluntarily gave a DNA sample to the lab.

In October 2023, the lab confirmed the family match. The remains were positively identified as Clarence Lynn Wilson of Texas City. He was 34 years old in 1886.

The homicide investigation into Wilson’s case is ongoing. If you knew Wilson or have any information, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Squad at 936-760-5820 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867].

