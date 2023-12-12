Tyler ISD Board approves acceptance of chaplains as volunteers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At Monday night’s meeting, the Tyler ISD School Board approved accepting chaplains as volunteers.

This is in accordance with the district’s existing local policy which is the continued opportunity for clergy to support the students and staff.

Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford clarified that the board did not approve employing chaplains at the counseling position.

“The board didn’t vote no, to not do it, and they didn’t vote to direct the administration to employ chaplains. But instead we’re going to continue to have those chaplains open our doors, provide grief counseling whenever it’s requested from the campus or maybe from parents or whatever.” said Dr. Crawford. “So, a lot of continuation of what we’re already doing here in Smith County as we’re trying to just follow what the state of Texas adopted this last legislative session.”

This discussion comes after the passing senate bill 763 by the 88th Texas Legislature, requiring each school board to take a record vote between September 1, 2023 and March 1, 2024, on whether to adopt a policy authorizing a campus of the district to employ or accept as a volunteer a chaplain under Education Code Chapter 23.

