For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Tyler ISD Board approves acceptance of chaplains as volunteers

Tyler ISD Board approves acceptance of chaplains as volunteers
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At Monday night’s meeting, the Tyler ISD School Board approved accepting chaplains as volunteers.

This is in accordance with the district’s existing local policy which is the continued opportunity for clergy to support the students and staff.

Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford clarified that the board did not approve employing chaplains at the counseling position.

“The board didn’t vote no, to not do it, and they didn’t vote to direct the administration to employ chaplains. But instead we’re going to continue to have those chaplains open our doors, provide grief counseling whenever it’s requested from the campus or maybe from parents or whatever.” said Dr. Crawford. “So, a lot of continuation of what we’re already doing here in Smith County as we’re trying to just follow what the state of Texas adopted this last legislative session.”

This discussion comes after the passing senate bill 763 by the 88th Texas Legislature, requiring each school board to take a record vote between September 1, 2023 and March 1, 2024, on whether to adopt a policy authorizing a campus of the district to employ or accept as a volunteer a chaplain under Education Code Chapter 23.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scorched siding and roofing on all sides indicate serious damage to the structure.
East Texas church destroyed by fire overnight
Tyler police briefly blocked off a Whataburger parking lot Monday afternoon while...
Tyler police investigate suspicious, abandoned safe in Whataburger parking lot
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Jamye Lynn Hawthorne
Additional arrest made in connection with Henderson County turquoise theft
Classes have been canceled this Friday so students can attend the Bulldogs’ state championship...
Chapel Hill ISD cancels classes Friday

Latest News

Additional seating soon to be available at the Tyler ISD Aquatic Center
Longview ISD plans to use grant funds for high school health clinic
Longview ISD plans to use grant funds for high school health clinic
The holiday season brings many festive decorations and treats, but veterinarians want to...
Lufkin veterinarian urges pet owners to be aware of toxic decorations
East Texas postmaster gives advice for missing, delayed packages
East Texas postmaster gives advice for missing, delayed packages