Trial begins for Tyler man accused in death of man tied to wheelchair

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial for a man accused of manslaughter in the 2021 death of a Tyler nursing home resident began Tuesday.

Ezell Thompson, 66, of Tyler, was arrested on Jan. 7, 2022, on a charge of manslaughter in the death of Larry Coffey, an individual 65 years of age or older who was a resident of a nursing or assisted living facility. Coffey died after a June 5, 2022, incident in which he was allegedly tied to a wheelchair and neglected by Thompson. On Tuesday, Thompson appeared in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court in Tyler to begin his trial proceedings.

The trial began with opening arguments from the state. They began by presenting a 1986 study done on nursing home practices, the results of which showed that the use of physical restraints on residents was common. According to the state, a nursing home reform act was created as a result of these findings, which established a “bill of rights” preventing residents from being restrained. The state told the jury that they would hear from nursing home professionals who will testify that despite this reform, there are still employees who commit crimes of this nature.

The incident allegedly involving Thompson took place at the Briarcraft Memory Care Center in Tyler. Coffey was suffering from dementia, the state said, but was still active and would walk around the facility. On the day of the incident, Coffey took a fall. He was taken to the ICU via ambulance, where he was found to have sustained several broken ribs and a punctured lung. Coffey died three days later.

According to the state, the staff on duty that day were Thompson and his codefendant in Coffey’s death, Bobby Posey. The state said that every incident of this nature is required to be reported, and while Coffey’s fall was reported by the accused, the state claimed that the defendants “know how to work the system.” The state said that Thompson was the witness in the incident, and he and Posey both said in their report that Coffey fell while trying to stand up out of his wheelchair.

The state claimed that this is not the full and truthful story. According to the state, Coffey’s daughter visited him in the facility around 1:30 p.m. that day, and she reported that Coffey had a bedsheet around his waist and vomit on his person. She alerted staff of his condition, the state said, and Coffey was taken away. After Coffey’s death, the state said the image of the bedsheet continued to nag at the man’s daughter. An investigation began after she contacted the facility supervisor about the matter.

As a result of this investigation, the state said that surveillance footage was found that showed Coffey attempting to walk around while being apparently tied to his wheelchair by the bedsheet. The footage allegedly showed the wheelchair dragging behind the man before he lost his balance, then fell and hit his head. According to the state, Thompson was brought in for questioning about the footage. Initially, the state said, Thompson lied about the incident. After he was shown the video, the state said he confessed to restraining Coffey, and “showed no remorse.”

The defense then gave their opening arguments, and said that Thompson was a longtime Tyler resident and nurses aide at the facility. Coffey was a resident beginning in April of 2021 up until his fall on June 5. According to the defense, Coffey had four falls documented at the facility prior to his death, and his medical records showed he had dementia and was impulsive.

The defense said that there is no question of whether the incident occurred. They conceded that video shows Coffey attempting to walk while attached to his chair by a bedsheet, and they said that it’s unpleasant to watch and they will not try to sugarcoat it. They said they will show that his vitals were low because of the fall. His numbers were not good and he had a collapsed lung, but according to the defense, by the time his treatment was at the apex and he was discharged, his numbers had returned to normal and his lung was inflated.

The defense said that despite this, Coffey’s family decided to put him in hospice care, and medical care at the hospital was taken away as a result. According to the defense, Coffey died of natural causes after the halting of his medical care.

The state’s first witness was Deandra Morgan, manager of the memory care unit at the assisted living facility where Coffey resided. She described Coffey as a feisty busybody who was always walking around and that, despite his failing memory, was still healthy and a nice guy. She said that she did not believe that Coffey’s dementia and overall health was in such decline that he was likely to die soon.

Morgan testified that she opened an investigation after one of Coffey’s children reported that their father had been tied to a wheelchair at the waist with a bedsheet. She said that state protocols do not allow for restraints like that. She testified that Coffey would sometimes be combative, but never to the point where restraints would be necessary.

A review of security footage showed Coffey walking with a bedsheet around his waist and tied to the wheelchair, with the wheelchair behind him. Morgan said the footage showed Coffey tripping and hitting his head. Thompson is seen untying Coffey and helping him up.

Following Coffey’s death, Thompson is questioned by management, at which point he admits to tying up Coffey before apologizing, saying he never meant for Coffey to die. Thompson is then fired.

Morgan is asked if, in her experience, patients are injured after being restrained in this manner, she said “yes” and said this was an example of that happening.

When questioned by the defense, Morgan confirmed she was not present when the incident happened. She also testified that she knew of Coffey’s fracture ribs and lungs from information gathered from the hospital.

Lauren Sinclair, an administrator at Briarcraft from 2014 until 2021, testified that a fall like this is not a normal thing that happens. However, she did note that because it was a witnessed fall, an investigation is not usually conducted. She said it was not uncommon for patients to fall and she noted that “patients have a right to move around and to fall.” Sinclair also noted that restraints were only used if a doctor orders it. However, if a resident asks for a seatbelt in a chair, the resident must be able to remove the seatbelt by themselves. Sinclair also testified that restraints can cause residents to fall.

Footage of the fall was shown again and Sinclair pointed out that Thompson was not supposed to touch the resident until a nurse has examined them.

Sinclair also stated that the incident should have been reported accurately and that Thompson should have been suspended immediately. She said that Thompson was given an opportunity to tell the truth about what happened and he chose to repeat the lie. She then informed him they had seen the video, at which point he then told the truth. She said she remembered Thompson’s demeanor being “cold” at that point. She said his response to learning that Coffey had died was to say “Well, these things happen.”

Related:

Trial date set for two accused in death of man tied to wheelchair

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.