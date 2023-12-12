Salvation Army of Lufkin extends deadline for Angel Tree gift returns

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Salvation Army of Lufkin is asking Angel Tree participants to fulfill their commitments.

Their deadline for the Angel Tree has been extended, because too many of the gifts for children and seniors haven’t been returned. The program aims to help those in need during Christmas while also spreading the love of Jesus Christ. Those being served are children 12 and under along with senior citizens 65 and older.

Salvation Army Captain Jenifer Phillips said in total, they are helping 750 individuals in Angelina County.

“We try to do everything we can. This year’s been a little bit harder just trying to get the gifts back in. We just really want to encourage everybody, please adopt, please return. It does make it very difficult for us. We try to make sure everybody gets something,” said Phillips.

Currently, they have a little under 200 angels chosen that still need to be returned.

Phillips said though it’s past their deadline, they’ll still accept the gifts and ask for participants to get them in as soon as possible.

Distribution of the gifts will be Dec. 21 at the civic center in Lufkin.

