For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Police ask for charges in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader

Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo in Detroit, Oct. 13, 2022. Samantha Woll, a Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 police said. The motive wasn’t known.(David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Police have made a request for charges in the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader in October, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

No additional information will be released while the warrant request is being reviewed, spokesperson Maria Miller said. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office sometimes kicks back cases for more work.

Samantha Woll, 40, was found dead outside her home, east of downtown Detroit, on Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding. Investigators believe the attack occurred inside the residence.

Police Chief James White has repeatedly said there’s no evidence that antisemitism had a role in the attack.

Police said a person of interest was in custody over the weekend. A different person who was in custody was released in November.

Woll was president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. Besides her work for the synagogue, Woll had worked for Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police briefly blocked off a Whataburger parking lot Monday afternoon while...
Tyler police investigate suspicious, abandoned safe in Whataburger parking lot
(Source: WALB)
2 men killed when pickup veers into opposing traffic north of Jacksonville
Major Smith County crash
Major crash stops Hwy 149 traffic at U.S. 69 in Smith County
Trooper Kody Gayle
Nyabuto trial day 4: Defense questions procedure of trooper who conducted sobriety test
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks in Austin, on June 2, 2023.
Gov. Abbott endorses opponents of East Texas lawmakers who voted against school vouchers

Latest News

Pamela D. of Pueblo, Colorado, recently won the $5.2 million Colorado Lotto+ jackpot.
$5 million lottery winner says she will share her winnings to improve the community
Manchester High School identified the student as 17-year-old Brandon Smith.
High school football player dies day before state championship game
Criminal investigators are looking for Sheryl Diane Reid of Livingston. Reid is 24.
Officials looking for missing 24-year-old Livingston woman
Surveillance footage showed off at Daniel Nyabuto's trial.
Nyabuto trial day 5: Bar, restaurant managers questioned about Nyabuto’s drinking