For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Officials looking for missing 24-year-old Livingston woman

Criminal investigators are looking for Sheryl Diane Reid of Livingston. Reid is 24.
Criminal investigators are looking for Sheryl Diane Reid of Livingston. Reid is 24.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman.

Criminal investigators are looking for Sheryl Diane Reid of Livingston. Reid is 24. They say her safety and the circumstances under which she went missing are unknown. Her family is concerned for her safety and are working to make sure she is located, the sheriff’s office said.

The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating, and asks that anyone with information concerning Sheryl Reid’s whereabouts, to please contact Lt. Craig Finegan with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-329-9028.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police briefly blocked off a Whataburger parking lot Monday afternoon while...
Tyler police investigate suspicious, abandoned safe in Whataburger parking lot
(Source: WALB)
2 men killed when pickup veers into opposing traffic north of Jacksonville
Major Smith County crash
Major crash stops Hwy 149 traffic at U.S. 69 in Smith County
Trooper Kody Gayle
Nyabuto trial day 4: Defense questions procedure of trooper who conducted sobriety test
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks in Austin, on June 2, 2023.
Gov. Abbott endorses opponents of East Texas lawmakers who voted against school vouchers

Latest News

Custom Jeeps in Lufkin.
Lufkin man maintains 2-dozen custom Jeeps in private collection
Surveillance footage showed off at Daniel Nyabuto's trial.
Nyabuto trial day 5: Bar, restaurant managers questioned about Nyabuto’s drinking
salvation army logo
Salvation Army of Lufkin extends deadline for Angel Tree gift returns
Gregg County businessmen asking Pct. 1 voters to sign petition for right to sell alcohol
Gregg County businessmen asking Pct. 1 voters to sign petition for right to sell alcohol