Heartwarming decision: Officer adopts 4-week-old kitten after finding it in dumpster

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A police officer in South Carolina has a new feline friend.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, one of their officers recently made a surprising find while off-duty.

Officer Dontavis Jones found a 4-week-old kitten in an area dumpster.

The department said he took the kitty to the Charleston Animal Society for a health check.

After the feline received an all-clear, Jones made a “heartwarming decision” to adopt the little one, the animal shelter said.

Jones shared that he named his new family member Tabby Rashard Jones.

