Gregg County businessmen asking Pct. 1 voters to sign petition for right to sell alcohol

Two brothers who own a Gregg County gas station are looking to change a law preventing them from selling beer and wine.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two brothers who own a Gregg County gas station are looking to change a law preventing them from selling beer and wine.

Tony and Tom Holyfield own Lil Tommy’s Gas & Go in Pct. 1 of Gregg County, just outside Longview city limits. To their surprise upon opening the business, they found that the precinct is dry. The law prevents them from selling any form of alcohol on the premises, though they noted that some businesses still do so. Rather than breaking the law themselves, the brothers opted to start a petition to change the precinct to a wet one.

In order to change the status of Pct. 1, the Holyfields need at least 3,700 residents in the precinct to sign their petition. For some extra safety, they’re hoping to garner 4,000 signatures. They stressed that all signatures must come from registered voters in Gregg County Pct. 1, and they need the completed petition by Jan. 16, 2024.

According to Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt, if the petition meets the required signatures, it will be available to vote on in the November 2024 election.

If you are a Gregg County Pct. 1 resident who supports this cause, you can stop by Lil Tommy’s at 4532 US Hwy 259 N, Longview, TX 75605. The store’s number is (903) 230-8009.

