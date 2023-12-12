East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been another beautiful day in East Texas today, despite some high, thin clouds. More clouds will roll in overnight with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s and a few places dropping into the upper 30s by morning. Expect more clouds than sun on Wednesday with a little bit more of a breeze and high temperatures hitting the lower 60s by afternoon. More breaks in the clouds will warm temperatures into the mid 60s on Thursday and the rain moves in Friday ahead of the next cold front. Rain will begin as early as late morning on Friday and could stick around through Saturday morning in a few places. Temperatures drop into the 50s for Friday through the weekend with blustery northwest winds both Saturday and Sunday.

