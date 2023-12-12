For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Downtown Tyler parking garage to be closed for maintenance Sunday

Source: City of Tyler website
Source: City of Tyler website(City of Tyler website)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Press Release

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Fair Plaza Parking Garage at 208 S. College Ave. will be closed for maintenance on Sunday, Dec. 17.

All vehicles must be removed from the parking garage by 5 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17. Vehicles not removed will be subject to towing. The Main Street Department is working with drivers who reserve spaces and need overnight parking.

The parking garage will be power washed to prepare for the restriping of the parking spaces and directional arrows. It will reopen to the public on Monday, Dec. 18.

Once the garage is dry, the restriping process will begin and individual levels will be closed one at a time to allow drivers to park on other levels during the project.

“We are excited about this project as it will allow markings to be easily identifiable and create a safe environment for those parking in the garage,” said Main Street Director Amber Varona.

The project is anticipated to take about a week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police briefly blocked off a Whataburger parking lot Monday afternoon while...
Tyler police investigate suspicious, abandoned safe in Whataburger parking lot
(Source: WALB)
2 men killed when pickup veers into opposing traffic north of Jacksonville
Major Smith County crash
Major crash stops Hwy 149 traffic at U.S. 69 in Smith County
Trooper Kody Gayle
Nyabuto trial day 4: Defense questions procedure of trooper who conducted sobriety test
Scorched siding and roofing on all sides indicate serious damage to the structure.
East Texas church destroyed by fire overnight

Latest News

Custom Jeeps in Lufkin.
WebXtra: Lufkin man explains origins of custom Jeep collection
WebXtra: Lufkin man explains origins of custom Jeep collection
WebXtra: Lufkin man explains origins of custom Jeep collection
Ezell Thompson
Trial begins for Tyler man accused in death of man tied to wheelchair
Ezell Thompson
Trial begins for Tyler man accused in death of man tied to wheelchair