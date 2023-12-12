For Your Service
College Ave. blocked by overturned car at Elm St. in Tyler

First responders at the scene of the crash.
First responders at the scene of the crash.(KLTV Staff - Phil Stauts)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - College Avenue was blocked Tuesday morning after a car overturned in Tyler.

At least two cars were involved in the crash near the exit of the downtown Tyler parking garage on College Ave. and Elm Street. At least one person was transported from the scene by a UT Health ambulance, but no injury reports were given.

Around 10:30 a.m. the scene was in the process of being cleared. No time estimate for completion was given.

