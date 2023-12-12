Car crashes into front of Tyler post office

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into the front of a post office on Broadway Avenue in Tyler Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Tyler Police Department PIO Andy Erbaugh, the incident happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Azalea Post Office on the 2600 block of South Broadway Ave. Erbaugh said a customer was leaving the office, got into his car to leave and accidentally put the car in drive rather than reverse. The car crashed into the front windows of the post office, but fortunately did not cause any injuries to the occupants, Erbaugh said.

According to Erbaugh, the driver was the only person injured in the crash, but it appeared to merely be a bloodied nose from the airbag firing. The man was attended to by EMTs on the scene, but Erbaugh was not sure if he needed to be transported to a hospital.

The post office remained open through the incident, and will continue to operate according to normal business hours according to Erbaugh. A manager at the office said they are not expecting any halt in service, and they still have a functioning door for customers to use. According to the manager, the car his a wall of PO boxes, and they’re unsure right now if those boxes are still functional.

As of 4 p.m., the manager was unsure when the debris would be cleared.

