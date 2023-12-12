For Your Service
AT&T Stadium employee let ticketless fans into Cowboys-Eagles game in exchange for cash: reports

Diego Soto
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST
ARLINGTON, Texas (KWTX) - Diego Soto, 19, a contracted employee at AT&T Stadium was arrested on Sunday night after he allegedly accepted cash in exchange for allowing fans without tickets into Sunday night’s Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game, Fox 4 News reported.

Arlington police told KDFW TV that a detective learned a worker at one of the entrance gates let a group of people into the highly-anticipated game who didn’t have tickets.

KDFW reported Soto’s job was to scan fans’ tickets after they passed through the security checkpoint.

He was charged with one count of commercial bribery.

