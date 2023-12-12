Additional seating soon to be available at the Tyler ISD Aquatic Center

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD Aquatic Center will soon have more available spectator seating, The school board approved the addition at Monday night’s meeting.

This decision comes after the growth in the number of swim meets and events held at the Aquatic Center. The current seating allows for 300 spectators at the time. The additional seating will allow for approximately 565 seats.

Tyler ISD Director of Facilities, Tim Loper said, “We’ve been increasing our meetings there so it’s a full-size Olympic pool. We can have UIL meets there and it’s been growing and growing ever since we put the pool in. Not only that, but also with middle school programs there, too, now.”

The current bleachers will be repurposed on the high school campuses. The addition will cost the district around $177,000.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.