1 dead in head-on collision near Carthage

Texas Police Lights
By Travis Noriega
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man is dead after two vehicles collided head-on on Highway 59 near Carthage.

According to a report from Texas DPS, shortly after midnight on Friday two vehicles collided on Highway 59, around one mile north of Carthage.

One vehicle, driven by James Browning, 21 of Marshall, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes which resulted in the collision.

Browning was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not reported to be wearing a seatbelt

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

