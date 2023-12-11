WebXtra: Local businessman John Soules named as Junior Achievement Hall of Fame inductee

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - John Soules, founder and chairman of the board of John Soules Foods, accepted his induction into the Junior Achievement Hall of Fame Monday.

Soules’ sons John Jr. and Mark are now co-CEOs and operators of the family’s business, but the honor was given to the man who started the company in 1975. Soules will be officially instated in the hall of fame on April 18, 2024.

