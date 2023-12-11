Waco man accused of violating protective order; assaulting and attempting to strangle ex-girlfriend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Patrick Darrell Smith, 32, a fugitive with outstanding warrants in Waco, is in custody facing a slew of charges after he entered his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in violation of a protective order, attempted to take their daughter away, and then brutally assaulted the woman, Waco police wrote in an arrest warrant.

Smith is charged with continuous violence against a family member, two counts of violation of a protective order, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and assault-family violence-impeding breathing, online jail records state.

On Dec. 9, the victim was taken to the Providence Hospital emergency room shortly after she was assaulted. Police officers met with the “terrified and distraught” woman and noticed her right arm was on a sling, in addition to a large “lump or knot” on her forehead, the arrest affidavit states.

The woman began to weep and told officers her ex-boyfriend, identified in the court document as Smith, entered her home in violation of a protective order and attempted to take their daughter away. Police said the child was also included in the protective order against Smith.

The woman claimed Smith “began choking her to the point that she had blurred vision, was unable to breathe, and lost consciousness,” police wrote in the warrant.

Smith allegedly pushed the woman into a table in her living room and the woman struck her head against it. Smith then grabbed a knife and held it against the woman’s throat, police said.

A boy who witnessed the attack called relatives for help, and when they arrived at the apartment, Smith got into a fight with a relative of the victim. Smith fled the scene, but would later meet with police to tell his side of the story.

Relatives of the victim who spoke with the police officers at the hospital said Smith had assaulted the woman in the past.

When police took Smith into custody, the warrant states, he acknowledged he was aware he was violating the protective order when he entered his ex’s apartment. Smith, however, claimed he did not assault the woman, and he blamed a relative of the woman for her injuries.

At the time of the incident, Smith already had two outstanding warrants for continuous violence against the family and violation of a protective order, police wrote in the arrest warrant.

Smith was being held at the McLennan County Jail the afternoon of Dec. 11.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.