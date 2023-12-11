Tyler police ask drivers, pedestrians to avoid Whataburger parking lot on SSW Loop

For Your Service
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the Whataburger parking lot located at 345 SSW Loop 323.

Police said that officers and Tyler firefighters are responding to a “suspicious property condition” in that parking lot.

“At this time we ask that all vehicles and pedestrian traffic avoid this area,” Tyler Police Department officials said in a statement.

Tyler Public Information Officer said the suspicious item was found to be a safe with wires sticking out of it where a keypad would normally be. The police department’s bomb squad was called out to investigate.

Erbaugh said the scene is expected to be declared clear soon.

