Tyler police ask drivers, pedestrians to avoid Whataburger parking lot on SSW Loop

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the Whataburger parking lot located at 345 SSW Loop 323.

Police said that officers and Tyler firefighters are responding to a “suspicious property condition” in that parking lot.

“At this time we ask that all vehicles and pedestrian traffic avoid this area,” Tyler Police Department officials said in a statement.

Tyler Public Information Officer said the suspicious item was found to be a safe with wires sticking out of it where a keypad would normally be. The police department’s bomb squad was called out to investigate.

Erbaugh said the scene is expected to be declared clear soon.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.