Texas Tech senior RB Tahj Brooks will return in 2024 to use final season of eligibility

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech senior running back Tahj Brooks revealed Monday that he plans to use his final season of eligibility and return to play again with the Red Raiders in 2024.

Brooks, a first-team AP All-Big 12 pick, is fourth nationally and second in the Big 12 with 1,443 yards rushing (120.3 yards per game). He ran for at least 100 yards in eight of the last 10 games, and in the two games he didn't had 98 and 95 yards.

Brooks announced his decision to return in a social media post. He has 2,957 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns over 44 games in his career at Texas Tech, which began as a freshman during the pandemic-impacted 2020 season that didn't count against the eligibility of any players.

“This is an exciting day for our program with Tahj announcing his return for next season,” Tech coach Joey McGuire said. “From our conversations in recent weeks, it was clear that Tahj wants to leave a legacy here at Texas Tech and that a return for next season would help him do just that. Not only is Tahj one of the nation’s top running backs, but he is a phenomenal teammate and leader of this program.”

The Red Raiders (6-6) play California (6-6) in the Independence Bowl on Saturday night.

