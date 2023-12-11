New York group called ‘Roving Rabbis” traveled to East Texas for Hanukkah celebrations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tonight marked the fourth night of Hanukkah an eight-day Jewish celebration commemorating the recovery of Jerusalem and the rededication of second temple.

Rabbi Mendel Rapoport is from Long Island New York and traveled to Texas to celebrate the holiday with his group the roving rabbis.

“The main point is to go around to the cities that don’t have their own habait houses yet, and you know they don’t have such a big Jewish presence yet. Everybody in Brooklyn, LA, Miami where Judaism is popping and going crazy there but here not so much,” Rabbi Rapoport said.

The group of six landed in Dallas on Thursday, they spent Shabat in Waco, have now made their way to Tyler, and will go to Abilene, Amarillo and ultimately end up Colorado in the following days. All while traveling in two vehicles.

Avremel Berkowitz another member of the group says every night’s celebrations are the same.

“We have latkes, doughnuts, traditional Hanukkah foods, everyone is going to eat, were going to light the menorah, a public menorah lighting,” Berkowitz said.

He says the purpose of Hanukkah is to spread the light of Judaism in the darkness, and they need that more than ever.

“There is a lot of darkness in the world with this war, thousands of Jews unfortunately died on the way to fight darkness. Of course we need to pray and we pray that the terrible things that are happening will end but we need to spread light. The way to fight darkness isn’t with more darkness,” Berkowitz said.

Rapoport says Jews also have to band together during this time.

“It’s important that these Jews know that they are not alone, that they are together, that there will always be someone there for them and the main thing is to keep the people in unity,” Rapoport said.

Hanukkah ends on Friday December 15th.

