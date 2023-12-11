For Your Service
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting that killed 2 people

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A shooting investigation is underway in Montgomery County.

It happened early Monday morning near the South end of Lake Conroe at a home.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man and woman dead with gunshot wounds.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or a potential motive, but authorities believe it’s an isolated incident.

