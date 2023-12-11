Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! It is a very cold start this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Be sure you and the kiddos are bundled up nicely before you head out for the day and give yourselves some extra time to defrost the car. Ample sunshine and light southerly winds will lead to a modest warm up into the low 60s for most of ETX. Expect a similar, sunny day tomorrow with AM temps in the middle 30s and highs in the middle 60s. We will stay dry and on the mild side for our temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday, then changes finally return back to East Texas. A slow moving upper-level disturbance will begin to track overhead Thursday night and will lead to scattered rain chances across the area on Friday and Saturday before skies mostly dry out around sunrise Sunday morning. Enjoy the sunshine and stay warm today! We’ll be watching this weeks rain chances closely and will keep you posted if anything changes.

