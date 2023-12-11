For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Many US teens are ‘almost constantly’ on YouTube, TikTok, report says

FILE - Many US teens are "almost constantly" on social media apps like TikTok, according to a...
FILE - Many US teens are "almost constantly" on social media apps like TikTok, according to a report.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If your teen is constantly on their phone or computer, they are more than likely using a social media site.

According to a new Pew Research Center report, 93% of teens say they used YouTube, compared to 63% who say they used TikTok.

Other apps used include Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.

One-third of the respondents say they used at least one of these “almost constantly.”

In general, 64% of teens say they use the internet almost all the time.

The figure has doubled since the first Pew survey conducted in 2015.

This report comes amid growing concerns about the impact of social media on teen mental health and safety.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scorched siding and roofing on all sides indicate serious damage to the structure.
East Texas church destroyed by fire overnight
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Jamye Lynn Hawthorne
Additional arrest made in connection with Henderson County turquoise theft
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips 12-10-23
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips
Classes have been canceled this Friday so students can attend the Bulldogs’ state championship...
Chapel Hill ISD cancels classes Friday

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated...
Zelenskyy issues plea for support during Washington visit as Ukraine funding stalls in Congress
911 service down in Lufkin area
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Tyler police investigate suspicious, abandoned safe in Whataburger parking lot
FILE - Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
‘Barbie’ leads Golden Globe nominations, followed closely by ‘Oppenheimer’
Daniel Nyabuto is charged with intoxicated manslaughter in the death of Lorenzo Bustos, who...
Nyabuto trial day 4: Defense questions whether trooper who conducted sobriety test followed correct procedure